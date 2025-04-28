Hidden Powers Live - Harnessing Autism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a kid, Angus Baskerville was bullied, misunderstood and dismissed by school after school (13 in total) as ‘the disruptive boy who didn’t want to learn’. How he wished he had the power to disappear, to hide from the torment of his Autism

Fast forward to today and – it’s fair to say – Warwickshire’s leading, 29-year old (neurodivergent) magician has more than found his Hidden Powers (which just so happens to be the name of his brand new show). Finding magic has been the making of the young man from Stratford and as part of his preparations for his second, consecutive residency at the world-famous Edinburgh Festival he begins a summer tour of his home county on 16th May.

Hidden Powers is the follow-up to his award-winning 2024 show, I’m A Mentallist, in which Baskerville skilfully mixed mind-bending illusions and trickery with tales of his struggles with not being diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome until his late teens. His new show picks up where last year’s left off, packed with brand new tricks that cleverly help Angus make his most important point: autism is not a problem to be solved, but a perspective to be valued.

It's an experience you won’t want to miss; an inspirational rollercoaster ride that is poignant, funny and astonishing, in equal measure.

“Magic saved my life,” says Angus, “and I truly believe that hidden powers such as those I’ve found within me, exist in all of us and my new show definitely helps prove this.”

Join Angus throughout May and June for a show that includes non-existent playing cards, SpongeBob SquarePants, mind-reading, miscellaneous audience participation and a little bit of time travel. Sort of!