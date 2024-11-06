Hundreds of jobs on offer at Severn Trent’s Big Boost for Cov

Severn Trent is bringing together some of Coventry’s biggest employers to connect jobs and opportunities to the people of Coventry.

Working together with Coventry City Council, other employers such as National Grid, Volvo, EON, Coventry Building Society , NHS, Avon and the British Army, will be taking over Coventry Transport Museum on Thursday, November 14 between 10am and 2pm with hundreds of jobs and opportunities up for grabs.

Those out of work, looking for a career change, or simply after a bit of a chat, can also make use of the free cv workshops, virtual reality interview practice, and other employability training and other support available, such as help with water bills and cost of living support.

Other organisations, such as Smart Works – who focus on empowering women into work and provide clothes for interviews, will also be at the jobs fair.

Big Boost for Coventry

Anyone who attends will also benefit from a discounted entry into the museum at only £5.

Adam Stevens, Societal Programme Officer, at Severn Trent said: “This is the first Big Boost event we’ve done in Coventry, and we’re proud to be able to bring together jobs, skills and opportunities to the heart of the city.

“We’re a big employer in Coventry, but we’re also everyone’s water company and know that we can do a lot to support our customers and communities – which is why as well as live jobs, we’re running free workshops to help boost people’s confidence around interviews, their CVS and making a great first impression.

"Ultimately we want to help more people into work, and by coming together with other businesses, organisations and employers, we hope that this event can do just that.”

Virtual reality interview training

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change, said: “Searching for a job can be an intimidating prospect and sometimes people need an extra bit of support. Having so many fantastic employers all in one place for people to speak directly to, represents a fantastic opportunity for local people and of course its good for employers too.

“We’re committed in Coventry to helping residents find the right role for them. Whether that’s through the work of our invaluable Job Shop or by supporting events like this.

“I would encourage anyone looking for that next step in their career to attend the jobs fair on the 14 November and see what’s on offer.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming those looking to find work, get some advice from recruiters or taking the opportunity to brush up on their interview skills and seeing people leave feeling more confident and equipped with the ability to make a great first impression to get that job. This event is completely free to attend so that we can ensure that everyone has access to the tools they need to thrive in their careers,” adds Adam.

The event builds on the company’s work in region, where it first launched a 10-year plan to support 100,000 people who are at risk of water poverty by tackling one of the underlying causes of poverty.

The company has been partnering with local schools, hosting jobs fairs, as well as delivering mentoring to prison leavers – in its commitment to help support those from marginalised groups with employment opportunities.

To register your interest to this free event, visit Severn Trent’s Big Boost for Cov Jobs Fair Tickets, Thu 14 Nov 2024 at 10:00 | Eventbrite