'Magazine puzzles keep me going!' - Rugby birthday girl celebrates 104th in style
Celebrations have been in full swing at Overslade House Care Home to mark Eileen Holdstock’s special day.
She was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she celebrated her landmark birthday.
A birthday party was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Corey Leake.
During the war Eileen worked for a company manufacturing aeroplane parts as a quality control inspector to check for imperfections.
She used to love cycling and enjoyed holidays in Eastbourne, Bournemouth and Clacton before moving to Overslade House, where Eileen is enjoying a new chapter of her life.
The birthday girl said: “I like to keep my mind active with magazine puzzles and word searches, this is what keeps you going.”
Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Barchester Overslade House added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.
"Eileen is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”
