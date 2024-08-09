'Magazine puzzles keep me going!' - Rugby birthday girl celebrates 104th in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby birthday girl who has just celebrated her 104th year, says magazine puzzles keep her going.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations have been in full swing at Overslade House Care Home to mark Eileen Holdstock’s special day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she celebrated her landmark birthday.

A birthday party was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Corey Leake.

Eileen Holdstock with her daughter Pauline and Overslade House Head Chef Corey Leake.

During the war Eileen worked for a company manufacturing aeroplane parts as a quality control inspector to check for imperfections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen was born in London and moved to Luton where she met her husband at a dance.

She used to love cycling and enjoyed holidays in Eastbourne, Bournemouth and Clacton before moving to Overslade House, where Eileen is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

The birthday girl said: “I like to keep my mind active with magazine puzzles and word searches, this is what keeps you going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Barchester Overslade House added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

"Eileen is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”