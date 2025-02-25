Public asked to share memories of canal restorations in West Midlands

Canal & River Trust, the charity which protects and cares for the nation’s canals, is launching a new heritage project in the West Midlands – and is calling on the public for their help in making it happen.

The Trust is collecting first-hand accounts from local canal enthusiasts and volunteers, as part of an exciting oral history initiative, made possible thanks to funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The charity would love to hear from those who contributed to the restoration and revitalisation of the region’s historic waterways from the 1960s to the 1990s. The idea is for people to share their memories, stories and pictures - whether that was working on the ground, helping restore historic structures, planning and overseeing the projects, or volunteering.

All collected stories will be archived for public access, contributing to a lasting record of the incredible efforts behind the restoration of the canals.

Lock gate being lowered at Engine Lock to mark the start of the restoration of the Caldon Canal. 1973. Credit: Canal & River Trust.Lock gate being lowered at Engine Lock to mark the start of the restoration of the Caldon Canal. 1973. Credit: Canal & River Trust.
Lock gate being lowered at Engine Lock to mark the start of the restoration of the Caldon Canal. 1973. Credit: Canal & River Trust.

Kate Langley, heritage team manager, Canal & River Trust, explained: “The canals of Birmingham and the Black Country underwent a significant transformation from the 1960s to the 1990s. These waterways, once vital to the region’s industry, were being brought back to life for future generations. But many of the people who played pivotal roles in this work – from engineers to volunteers – have yet to have their voices heard.

“This is why the Trust wants to document their stories for posterity, preserving their experiences as part of the rich industrial and cultural history of the region. This project is an opportunity for those who worked with local canal societies to ensure their contributions are recognised and shared with the community.”

The Trust is hosting a story collection event on March 13, 11am-3pm, at Dudley Canal & Tunnel Trust (501 Birmingham New Road, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 4SB). This is an opportunity for those involved in past restorations to come along, register to take part in the project, share stories and showcase any photos from that time.

Or people can share their story by emailing [email protected] with details of the restoration they were involved in. The Trust will then get in touch to collect the story.

For further details about the project, visit the Canal & River Trust website: Oral Histories Project | Canal & River Trust.

