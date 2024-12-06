Stratford upon Avon Foodbank to receive festive donation every time a Christmas stay is booked at popular hotel

A Stratford-upon-Avon hotel is making a donation to the town’s local food bank for every hotel room they sell over Christmas.

The Arden Hotel, which has 45 bedrooms, has pledged to donate £10 to Stratford upon Avon Foodbank every time one of their Christmas Experience packages are booked, which runs from Christmas Eve to 27 December.

Sai Nathan, General Manager at The Arden Hotel, revealed the hotel was on track to donate £420 worth of food.

He said: “While we love being able to provide a cosy and picturesque setting for guests to create special Christmas memories, we also know it is a difficult time of year for some, which is why we wanted to do our bit by giving back to those in need in the local community.

“Christmas is always a popular time of year for us, and we have a small number of bedrooms left over this period, so we would urge customers to secure their room sooner rather than later.

“The Christmas Experience package is the ultimate festive gift for those wanting to experience the festive season in quaint settings and explore the birthplace of Shakespeare – while also being able to give back in the process.”

Sarah Crompton from Stratford upon Avon Foodbank, added: “We are so touched by the generosity shown by The Arden Hotel in donating to us every time guests book their Christmas Experience package. We are in desperate need of food donations and monetary support, as we approach our busiest period.

We couldn’t manage without the support of local businesses, and it is wonderful to be working in partnership with The Arden Hotel to make sure we fight against hunger and poverty locally. We want to ensure that everyone can afford life's essentials and end the need for food banks.”