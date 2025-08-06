Support scheme for high-growth Warwickshire businesses extended for another year

A highly successful business support scheme which advises Warwickshire firms with high growth potential will be able to support even more in the county after being extended for another year.

Business Ready, an innovative business readiness support package primarily for tech-based SMEs with the characteristics and ambition for growth, has been extended until March 2026.

The programme is delivered by the University of Warwick Science Park, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council. Responsibility for the planning and delivery of UKSPF was part of the Level 2 Devolution Deal secured by Warwickshire County Council in 2024.

Since 2016, Business Ready has helped thousands of SMEs access targeted business support, grants, mentoring, and more, by pairing them with one of its expert business advisers.

The Business Ready team. Front row (from left): Aman Sangha, Rebecca Corr, Carol Bull, Mark Wisniewski. Back row (from left): Steve Tipson, Dirk Schaefer, Annie Johnson, Fiona Molloy, Ian McFarlane-Toms.

And in the last 18 months, Business Ready engaged with nearly 500 individuals and companies, delivered more than 7 hours of support on average to 273 firms, with 93 of those receiving at least 12 hours of tailored mentoring.

This success and continued funding from UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, allowed Warwickshire County Council to extend the service, allowing even more businesses to benefit.

Ian McFarlane-Toms, Business Ready Programme Manager, said: “Having Business Ready extended once again this year by Warwickshire County Council is testament to the quality of our advisers and the hard work of our team.

“We pride ourselves on having a range of experts who all have different specialities – whether that’s around marketing, finance, investment, technology, among others.

“This is what makes us unique. We have the flexibility to bring in an appropriately experienced mentor to meet the changing needs of the business as it evolves and grows.

“We pair an appropriate adviser with a particular business depending on their needs, which ensures they receive tailored advice around how they can fulfil their potential.

“This approach enabled us to assist more businesses than ever before, pro-rata, in the last 18 months, and we’re confident we can continue this success over the next 12 months.

“One of the unique and innovative features of Business Ready is that it isn't time limited in the way that other programmes are. We will carry on supporting a business along its journey, helping them to stay on course to success.

“Our ambition in the next year is to encourage more businesses in the north of the county. Typically, most demand comes from Warwick District Council and Stratford District Council areas, but we are committed to uncover those hidden gems in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth and Rugby that we can help to nurture.

“We’re really looking forward to another year of helping all sorts of businesses reach new heights through Business Ready, and we’d encourage anyone interested to get in touch.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to continue the Business Ready programme, supporting Warwickshire’s businesses. We are committed to creating a sustainable economy and the Business Ready programme allows local businesses to access dedicated and tailored support, helping them to build their skills and achieve their goals.

“The programme has already impacted hundreds of Warwickshire’s businesses leading to growth and new jobs, which not only has a positive impact for the business but also their employees and the wider community.”

Any business wishing to find out more should visit www.business-ready.co.uk.

Find out what other support is available to your business by calling Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747.