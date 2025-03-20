The businesses tackling youth unemployment and opening their doors to care leavers

In a significant move for the Midlands, leading employers from both private and public sectors are uniting to create 100 work experience placements for NEET care experienced young people.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severn Trent, NHS, Wincanton, Birmingham Airport, Kier, Dodd Group and Pertemps are among more than 15 Midlands serving employers – that are opening its doors to a huge array of sectors and industries to address barriers faced by care experienced youth and provide valuable work experience opportunities.

Now, in a landmark move that’s seeing public and private businesses like Severn Trent and the NHS coming together for the communities it serves – the Midlands can lead the way when it comes to tackling UK youth unemployment, poverty amongst care leavers and filling skills gaps, and is calling on other sectors and industries to come together.

A focus on the care experienced

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent

According to a new policy report from ReGenerate emerging out of their Good Jobs Project, research shows that school leavers in care are four times more likely not to be in education, employment or training than their peers. One third of young care leavers will experience homelessness within two years of leaving care* – making up 25% of the adults homeless in the UK.

10,000 young people leave the care of the local authority at across the UK every year, and into independent living.

It’s estimated one in five care leavers also experience financial difficulties, who often struggle with isolation and mental health challenges, so work experience opportunities that have been carefully curated, can connect and empower a young person whose barriers are unique to others. Research suggests some 86% of young people who don’t participate in meaningful work experience are likely to be NEET*

Adopting a place-based change in the Midlands

Severn Trent

Focusing on the needs and challenges of the Midlands, some of the region’s biggest employers are now coming together to galvanise a moment that’s bridging the gap between care leavers and meaningful work opportunities. The current UK unemployment rate is at 4.4%, but in Birmingham and Nottingham its significantly higher at 7.2%, with approximately 170,000 young people out of work, not in training or education across the Midlands, a number higher than 2023 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spearheaded by Severn Trent, regional hubs will be created across the East and West Midlands fronted by businesses and act as the convener between those care leavers looking for work and opportunities working with the likes of local councils, St Basils and The Shaw Trust. The result will be an opportunity to boost the local regional economy and drive growth long term, as well as for Midland’s businesses to foster an inclusive workplace and see people enter and experience the workforce for the first time, that may otherwise not have been connected with an opportunity.

Neil Morrison, Severn Trent HR Director said:“If we’re really going to help make that difference and impact, its clear collaboration is key. We know that care experienced young people have already faced many challenges and barriers by the time they’re at the age to apply for their first job, and we want to make sure that our placements are accessible and offer a genuine insight into different industries across the Midlands.

“Research tells us that young people that don’t have any work experience are way more likely not to go into education, any employment or type of training – so these 100 opportunities have the potential to change the course of a young person’s life. We know our responsibility as a regional business to help lead the way and encourage likeminded organisations to play a part in working together, and creating what can be life changing opportunities.”

Lee Radford Chief People Officer for the Derby and Derbyshire ICS for the NHS, said:“We are really pleased to be partnering with local employers on this scheme. The partner organisations within the ICS have all been very proactive in seeing how we can best provide opportunities to young people who need a bit of support in finding work and making their way in life. It is great to be able to help care leavers in this way, and by doing so, we will be able to improve the care we can provide by filling critical workforce vacancies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Boyd, CEO of ReGenerate said:“It is wonderful to see businesses take action to recruit care leavers. The Midlands Employer Alliance is a shining example of how businesses can lead the way in tackling poverty and giving people, who are too often kept on the margins, the opportunity of a good job. This approach to recruitment is now growing as businesses realise that, not only is it good for society, but also for businesses who are finding talented people who are becoming a key part of their success.”

Mandy Gee from Coventry City Council who has worked with young people for over 22 years said:“Care leavers remain an overlooked group of young people who have skills and talents that their peers may not yet possess, especially in areas of organisation skills, time management, being reflective, and in many cases already running their homes and this means they are multi-taskers and savvy budgeters. Opportunities of well supported work-experience for care leavers, such as those offered by Severn Trent and others, are an effective way for employers to have early access to multidimensional young people.

“We are changing the narrative around the word NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) and it’s misleading link to care leavers and promoting the aspirations and outcomes of the majority our young people who are participating in their own futures.”

Gareth Evans, Programme Lead for the Care Leaver Covenant, said:"We are delighted to see this programme launched by the Midlands Employer Alliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Work experience, pre-employment and mentoring programmes are so important to care leavers. Over 10,000 young people leave care every year and it's critical to break down barriers to opportunity.

"We are very grateful for Severn Trent, and all the partners, developing this programme. Severn Trent is a leading member of our network of over 500 organisations connecting care leavers with exclusive opportunities in education, work, wellbeing, money and their home."

A call to act now

To deliver impactful change for care experience young people across the region, more like minded businesses are needed so any Midlands based business is encouraged to reach out to Severn Trent.

Businesses who are not able to host placements can still provide employability training or collaborate with other organisations, like Severn Trent to come together to make a difference and reach those who are hard to connect with to create a more inclusive Midlands, to boost economic growth and reduce youth unemployment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This programme is an extension of Severn Trent’s focus in creating work opportunities for young people, as it’s committed to hosting 500 work placements every year, and continues to grow its popular apprentice programme by removing barriers for more young people to get into work.

This initiative stems from work that is being done in collaboration with the Midlands Employer Alliance, a coalition bringing together over 20 leading business in the region.

The alliance is committed to creating good job opportunities in the region for those most marginalised groups in society, and Severn Trent is leading on the young care leavers work stream. Many businesses involved have also signed the care leavers covenant in support of creating opportunities and supporting care experienced young people.