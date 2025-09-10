The Warwickshire homelessness charity saving over 1,500 items of furniture from landfill each year

L to R: Dave (quoted above, currently supported by Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire) with Emmaus staff member - loading donated furniture into the charity’s van.

Homelessness charity Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire is marking national Recycle Week (22 to 28 September 2025) with a call-out to people living in Warwickshire, asking for any unwanted, resalable furniture. The charity offers a free furniture collection service, with appointments available six days a week.

Each donated item helps fund support for people who have experienced homelessness, like Dave. Emmaus now provides him with accommodation, support, and work opportunities. He said: “I lost my job and then my flat, and I ended up homeless. I slept under bridges along the canal banks. Now at Emmaus, I feel welcome and safe.”

Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire provides a home, meaningful work opportunities, and tailored support for up to 17 people who have previously experienced homelessness and social exclusion (known as companions). Through its social enterprises and community life, Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night, supporting individuals as they rebuild their lives and regain independence.

The charity saves over 1,500 items of furniture from landfill each year through its free collection service. These donations are sold at its flagship shop on Red Lane in Coventry and at its Home & Electricals Warehouse on Bodmin Road, both specialising in second-hand furniture and homeware.

Dave (quoted) in the garden of the Emmaus accommodation in Binley, Coventry,

David Turner, Enterprise Manager at Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire, said: “As a local charity, we’ve always appreciated the generous support we’ve had from the local community. Now we’re reaching out to ask for donations of unwanted furniture to help stock our shop. Each piece of furniture we resell helps us continue to support people to move away from homelessness. By collecting and reusing furniture, we’re also ensuring that quality items find a new home instead of being discarded, which is a great way to help the environment.”

Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire accepts most household furniture in good condition, including sofas, wardrobes, dining sets, wooden furniture, white goods and electricals

Free furniture collection appointments are available across many areas of Coventry and Warwickshire, including Rugby, Kenilworth, Warwick, Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon; to book visit emmaus.org.uk/coventry-warwickshire/book-a-collection/ or call 024 7666 1466.