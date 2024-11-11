Warwick fireworks a great night out

Fireworks at Warwick Bonfire

Over 5,000 people enjoyed Warwick's Town Bonfire and Fireworks show at the racecourse.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lively entertainment was provided by Sambassadors of Sound, crowds tucked into hot food and filled the bars, and children bought flashing swords and wands.

The Mayor Cllr Dave Skinner and sponsors joined organisers to watch the show which started with fireworks to Halloween themes, then gasps of excitement greeted the spectacular main show by Fantastic Fireworks set to Taylor Swift’s music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwick Racecourse were pleased by the turnout. Neil Chisholm who chaired the Bonfire team said “our volunteers have worked hard for the last 6 months to make the show a reality and it is a relief to have everything come together. Lions and Rotary depend on these events to raise money for charity, and continue our work.”

Local sponsorship was provided by; Geberit, Taylor Wimpey, Warwick Startin Kia, Godfrey Payton, Wenman Healthcare and Delta Marriott hotel. Warwick Ambulance Association volunteers provided First Aid support and Air Cadets helped to set up. The pallets for the Bonfire were supplied by Uniparts Logistics. Thanks go to Thomas Williams and his team at Warwick Racecourse and everyone else for their support. All proceeds will go to local charities and good causes.