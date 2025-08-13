Warwickshire Charity preserves precious heirloom vegetable seeds in King's Foundation's Time Capsule

Precious heirloom vegetable seeds and their stories are set to be preserved for 100 years as part of The King’s Foundation’s 35th anniversary time capsule.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heritage beans, peas and tomato seeds from Garden Organic’s Heritage Seed Library will be buried in a special oak capsule – and not opened until 2125 – as part of the anniversary celebrations of The King’s Foundation.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Heritage Seed Library, based at Ryton, near Coventry, as the living library celebrates its 50th birthday between October 2025 and 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five heritage vegetables seeds, part of the National Collection of Heritage Vegetables, have been specially selected to be part of the time capsule project. They have previously been grown in the gardens at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, the headquarters of The King’s Foundation - founded by His Majesty King Charles in 1990.

King's Foundation time capsule to contain HSL Seeds

His Majesty, the Royal Founding President of The King’s Foundation and Garden Organic’s Patron, launched the time capsule project earlier this year by placing the first items - his secateurs and a personal letter.

During 2025, The Foundation is collecting other items for the capsule, which individuals and groups feel represent its achievements and legacy. Most recently, the time capsule was on display at The King’s Foundation Awards ceremony at St James’s Palace, London, and it will eventually be buried at Dumfries House.

Catrina Fenton, head of the Heritage Seed Library, said: “It’s an absolute honour to have five of our heritage vegetables from our National Collection included in the time capsule. They have been carefully selected to reflect the four King’s Foundation historic sites in Scotland and England and include a French bean that was conserved by the Heritage Seed Library in 1990, the same year the Foundation was established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work of the Foundation and His Majesty King Charles III in promoting and protecting sustainability, heritage skills and nature, closely aligns with our own so we’re delighted to be involved in this unique and exciting project.”

HSL seeds, Beetroot Dobbies Purple, French Bean Veitchs Climbing, Runner Bean Gramp Nicolls, Pea Alex

Pam Whittle CBE, Garden Organic vice president and former president of The Caley, Scotland’s horticultural society, added: “Helping ensure diversity of seeds in the future requires us to act today. I would love to know, perhaps even grow, what my grandparents were growing 100 years ago.”

Over the past 35 years, The King’s Foundation has enriched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people through community regeneration projects and education programmes in traditional skills, as well as advocating for living in harmony with nature.

Julie Dougall,education gardener at The King’s Foundation, said: “We’re pleased to have worked with Garden Organic’s Heritage Seed Library for many years at our headquarters at Dumfries House. The contribution of five heritage seeds to our anniversary time capsule is a reminder of our shared values in preserving horticultural heritage.”

For more information about Garden Organic and the Heritage Seed Library go to www.gardenorganic.org.uk, where you can also find out how to become a member and support our charity.