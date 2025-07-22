Warwickshire tourist board launch summer holiday survival guide for parents

Warwickshire’s tourist board has unveiled the ultimate ‘survival guide’ for parents looking to keep their children occupied this summer without breaking the bank.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the county gears up for another bumper season of visitors, Shakespeare’s England has shared some top tips that families - including couples and lone travellers - can follow to see the sights at an affordable price.

Buy multi-attraction passes

Before purchasing tickets at any attraction, it is always worth investigating if you can get more for your money – such as multi-site offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors looking at the sun and moon at the MAD Museum

The Shakespeare’s England Explorer Pass helps visitors to save money on general admission prices via one, two or three-day app-based passes. A pass for an adult visiting various attractions over three days would cost £69 – including Warwick Castle, Kenilworth Castle, Stoneleigh Abbey, Shakespeare’s Schoolroom, Shakespeare’s Birthplace , Warwickshire Gin Company and Avon Boating – which could cost around £120 if purchased separately; generating savings of around £50 per person.

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust – which looks after Shakespeare’s Birthplace, New Place, and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage – charges a total of £50 for adult entry into all three attractions if purchased separately, but a Shakespeare’s Story Ticket gives adult ticket holders access to all three homes for 12 months for just £27. The Shakespeare’s Story story ticket also provides two adults and up to three children entry for £67.50. www.shakespeare.org.uk/visit/plan-your-visit/house-ticket-prices

A National Trust membership is a cost-effective way of exploring a variety of historical and picturesque places for all the family in and near Warwickshire – including Coventry Charterhouse which recently re-opened its doors, as well as the beautiful rural deer park at Charlecote Park in Wellesbourne and Baddesley Clinton in the Forest of Arden. Annual family memberships for two adults living in the same household and their children are £14.05 a month. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/membership

Those wanting to visit both the MAD Museum and Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall in Stratford-upon-Avon would typically pay £22.30 for an adult ticket if bought separately, but a joint ticket can be purchased for £19.20. Meanwhile, a family ticket of two adults and two children (aged six-15) for both venues can also be purchased for £55; making a saving of £2.50. www.themadmuseum.co.uk/a-great-value-day-out-for-the-whole-family

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor performances at Shakespeare's Birthplace. Credit Sam Allard

Use free/low cost and under-the-radar spots to your advantage

To mark National Playday on 6 August, the RSC are running a free day of activities – from outdoor storytelling to giving visitors the chance to discover the stories behind items in The Play’s The Thing exhibition. Families can also explore the new sculpture trail through Swan Gardens from 18 July, which explores themes of love, friendship, youth and risk-taking across seven stations. More details: https://www.rsc.org.uk/events/summer-activities

Take in 32-metre high panoramic views of Stratford-upon-Avon by venturing up the tower at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. On a clear day you can see almost 20 miles of Warwickshire countryside and even into Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire and Worcestershire. You can visit every day from midday to 4pm, free of charge except on matinee days or during inclement weather. More info: https://www.rsc.org.uk/your-visit/tours

Sample the Stratford Greenway – a five-mile cycling and walking path between central Stratford to Long Marston; featuring two separate train carriages that have been converted into cafes – called Bobby’s and Milcote Café. View the map here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Motor Museum tour

Take in the breath-taking views of Burton Dassett Hills. Opened as a country park in 1971, the 100 acres contain a wealth of historical interest such as the prominent beacon, quarry remains and the nearby 12th Century All Saints Church. https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/4/burton-dassett-hills

This year Kenilworth Castle marks 450 years since Queen Elizabeth visited the castle for 19 days when the then occupier Robert Dudley set about transforming the castle and its gardens for her arrival – the gardens of which have been recreated for the modern day. Mark the occasion by embarking on the town’s heritage trail which takes visitors through various stages of history.

Discover Hill Close Gardens in Warwick – 16 hidden hedged garden plots that have survived since Victorian times through loving restoration. The restored gardens offer an extremely rare opportunity to visit the gardens which capture the planting and personalities of their original owners. £8.50 for adults; £2 for children. https://hillclosegardens.com/

Book a day out at the family-friendly British Motor Museum in Gaydon to explore the world’s largest collection of historic British cars. Their ‘ Summer of Senses’ runs from 19 July to 1 September with lots of additional activities included in the entry fee, along with the chance to experience the brand new exhibition 'Beep-Beep, Yeah!: The Sounds and Songs of the Motor Car'. An annual pass for a family of 4 costs £46 if booked in advance. www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer activities at the National Trust - ©National Trust Images-Annapurna

Get up close and hands-on with birds of prey in the medieval St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry, from peregrine falcons to eagle owls, whilst learning about the ancient art of falconry. Sessions run on 24 and 30 July, and 7,14, 21 and 27 August; £12.50 per person. Click here for more details.

Hunt for mid-week deals

Hotels, spa days, and afternoon teas can be cheaper in the week.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa in Leamington Spa – which was recently named the best large hotel in England by VisitEngland – has a dedicated offers page for dining, spa treatments and overnight stays, and is worth checking regularly.

Coombe Abbey – voted as one of the top 30 places in the UK to try afternoon tea – also serves Afternoon Tea mid-week in its garden room restaurant for £35.50 per person, compared to £39 at the weekend. www.coombeabbey.com/visit/eat-and-drink/afternoon-tea/abbots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culture-lovers can also bag a bargain to a show at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. The RSC offers half-price tickets for up to four under-18s with a full price paying adult on selected seats for performances between Monday and Friday. For more details about other discounts visit www.rsc.org.uk/ticket-prices-discounts-offers

Travel by train to get discounts on attractions

National Rail is running an offer where rail users can bag themselves 2-for-1 or 1/3 off on selected attractions in Warwickshire if they travel by train. Click here for more details.

For more ideas and inspiration visit shakespeares-england.co.uk