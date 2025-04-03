Young people get hand-up for independent living

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Care leavers in Warwickshire are getting a helping hand in their first steps in to a new life thanks to a local recruitment business.

Pertemps Network Group, based in Meriden, is donating £1,000 to help care-experienced young people, aged 18 to 25, buy household essentials, as well as supporting cooking lessons at the Myton Park Centre, in Warwick.

It comes as part of Warwickshire County Council’s ongoing partnership with Pertemps, managing the council’s own recruitment needs and supporting people into work.

Young care leavers are to get help with their cooking skills thanks to Pertemps

Laura Barnes, Pertemps Social Value Manager, Public Sector Contracts, said: “Pertemps is known for helping people into employment, and young people leaving care are among the most vulnerable groups needing this support.

“Working in Partnership with Warwickshire County Council, we have been introduced to some of the regional initiatives and support programmes that care-experienced young people can access as they set up for independent living.

“Leaving the care environment and starting to live independently is a huge transition. These drop-in centres are a lifeline to those needing to access support.

“We plan to continue working with young people across the region to maximise their employment opportunities.”

John Coleman, Director of Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, added: "We are grateful to Pertemps for this donation which will provide a real boost for our care leavers to help them as they prepare to live independently.

"Pertemps is a friend of the county's Child Friendly Warwickshire initiative which brings local services, businesses and individuals together in a collective effort to ensure children and young people are happy, healthy, heard, skilled and safe. This is a great example of the support the growing network of friends provides."

Find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire and become a friend of the initiative at www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk