Sensory art installation unveiled in Warwick

A sensory art installation – designed to represent and celebrate neurodiversity – has been unveiled by Warwick Schools Foundation at its Myton Road campus, on behalf of Evergreen School.

The sculpture, called ‘Summer Spot’, was designed by local artist Julia Snowdin. Snowdin worked closely with children from four classes across both campuses at Evergreen School to identify the colours, shapes, and textures which most attracted the students’ attention. The installation is immersive, encourages play, and offers sensory benefits.

Ella Billiald, a teacher at Evergreen, commented:

"I worked with Julia in 2022, engaging four classes at Evergreen. The students were thrilled to explore the different colours, shapes and textures. Julia provided a really exciting sensory experience for us. I would like to thank both Julia and Kate for allowing us to have this stunning piece of public art, which has become a symbol of friendship and collaboration."

From left to right: Cllr Ian Davison, Nick Evans, Cllr Dave Skinner, Richard Nicholson.

The project was initially brought to life with the support of Kate Livingston, Director of Art in the Park Festival. It was displayed in Jephson Gardens for a few weeks before the 2023 Festival and during the event itself. The sculpture was then gifted to Evergreen School and was funded via Arts Council England.

Warwick District Council are sponsors of Art in the Park. Various members of the council were in attendance for the unveiling - including Leader of the Council, Cllr Ian Davison - as they showed their delight to see a public artwork legacy of the two-day event. The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner, was also in attendance, along with governors from Evergreen School and multiple Heads from Warwick Schools Foundation schools.

Reflecting on the project, Kate said:

“Art installations, such as the one designed by Julia here, truly encapsulate the community-centric values upon which Art in the Park Festival was formed. We are a Community Interest Company who rely on the good-spirited nature of our visitors; local artists, such as Julia; and our sponsors, such as Arts Council England, who generously supported this project with public funding and allowed it to come to fruition.”

All of those in attendance gathered to show their appreciation for the celebratory art sculpture.

As part of the ongoing relationship between Warwick Schools Foundation and Evergreen School, the Foundation has agreed to look after the installation until Evergreen’s new campus is built. An existing relationship between the schools has been further enhanced by the Foundation’s April announcement of its intention to create a multi-academy trust - bringing together Evergreen School, Westgate Primary School, Clapham Terrace Primary School, and Exhall Grange Specialist School.

The sculpture acts as a reminder of the importance of the creative arts. Both Evergreen School and Warwick Schools Foundation echo this belief, especially in an educational context - whether that be teaching through Art, Dance, or Music.

Ahead of the unveiling, Nick Evans, Executive Headteacher at Evergreen School, said:

"We are delighted that Warwick Schools Foundation are hosting this magnificent piece of artwork on behalf of Evergreen School, until our new Campus is built. Originally, this piece was displayed in Jephson Gardens and is designed by local artist Julia, who kindly donated it to Evergreen School. This piece of art represents and celebrates neurodiversity and is a commitment to supporting people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. It also celebrates the power of community, and we feel very fortunate to have such committed partners."

Local artist Julia Snowdin (centre) with members from Warwick District Council, Evergreen School, an

Richard Nicholson, Principal of Warwick Schools Foundation, said:

“We are proud to host the unveiling of this sensory art installation as part of our ongoing relationship with Evergreen School. Certainly, Neurodiversity is something that should be both acknowledged and celebrated – not only within the education sector , but across society more widely. This sculpture is a thoughtful and meaningful way of doing just that.”