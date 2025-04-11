Warwickshire-based nursery franchise marks 15 years of franchising with prestigious community award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Warwick-based nursery franchise has marked its 15th year of franchising by securing a major community award – and making the shortlist for another upcoming accolade.

Banana Moon Day Nursery recently won the ‘Natalia Shvarts QFP Community Builder of the Year Award’ at the Elite Franchise Awards, as well as placing in the HSBC Elite Franchise Top 100. The franchise’s nationwide ‘Little hearts, bright futures’ initiative was key to securing the award, which celebrates positive community impact. The campaign saw the network install a life-saving defibrillator in each of its 50+ nurseries, supporting the children and the local areas.

Launched in 2006 and franchising the business since 2010, with ten franchises signing up in the first year, Banana Moon is family-run with three generations of directors. The network now has over 50 locations across the UK and are Full Members of the British Franchise Association.

Mark Bates, Banana Moon Founder and Managing Director, said: “Banana Moon has always been dedicated to the well-being of the communities we serve. Our ‘Little hearts, bright futures’ initiative was driven by a deep sense of responsibility, and we’re incredibly proud to see our commitment to best practice in the childcare industry being recognised. Here’s to little hearts and bright futures!”

He continued: “Recognition like this is a huge stamp of approval. It shows how seriously we take quality, innovation and community impact and gives added credibility to our already attractive franchise proposition. Joining our franchise means you’re not just building a business – you’re building a lasting legacy.”

The good news continues with an individual nursery also being shortlisted for an upcoming award. The newly opened Banana Moon Bishop’s Stortford has been shortlisted for the ‘Early Years Project of the Year’ award at the Education Property Awards. The award winner is due to be announced on 20th May and will recognise a new-build or refurbishment project executed to the highest standard of sustainability, social value and innovation.

Mike Bates, Banana Moon Founder and Chairman, concluded: “The childcare industry can be extremely competitive, but we’ve repeatedly proven our credentials over the past 15 years. Parents are reassured by our nurseries being part of a successful national franchise, while our franchisees have the support of a hugely experienced national team and access to wonderful initiatives such as ‘Little hearts, bright futures’.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our team for their continued dedication and hard work. This recognition belongs to all of us.”

For more information on Banana Moon Day Nursery, visit https://www.bananamoondaynursery.co.uk/