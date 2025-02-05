Young engineer hails apprenticeships as 'perfect' prep for bright career

A grounded engineer claims apprenticeships are 'the perfect way' to gain skills and experience 'that set you apart'.

Ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, taking place from February 10 to 16, The University of Warwick is celebrating the success of Brandon Corry, an apprentice at engineering company O'Brien whose experience as a Trainee Site Engineer has helped solidify his career ambitions as a Civil Engineer.

Inspired by his father, a foreman at O’Brien, Brandon’s path to becoming an engineer has been anything but ordinary.

The 20-year-old from Birmingham has proven the power of apprenticeships, blending hands-on experience with academic achievements to build a promising career in civil engineering.

Brandon’s journey started when he joined O’Brien as an apprentice at 16, choosing an alternative to traditional educational routes. Over the last four years, he has gone on to complete a Level 3 qualification in construction and built environment and, most recently, progressed to a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Civil Engineering.

His apprenticeship has also allowed him to gain valuable experience on high-profile projects, including working on the early stages of The University of Warwick’s Connect Programme, a historic £700 million investment in state-of-the-art spaces for Social Sciences and STEM designed to support the expansion of purposeful collaboration and partnerships and to enhance education and research.

Reflecting on his experience so far, Brandon said: “Apprenticeships are a great way to gain valuable experience while getting paid. You learn so much on the job, and it’s rewarding to see a project come to life from start to finish.”

In his role at O’Brien, Brandon has taken on critical engineering responsibilities, including setting out GPS technology and mastering the use of advanced equipment. Working alongside experienced mentors, he has had the chance to meet clients and develop professionally.

Speaking on the support he received from O’Brien, Brandon said: “Having a good team around me has made a big difference. My mentors are always there to help when I need it, and I’m learning so much every day.”

Brandon is now preparing for his end-point assessment to complete his HNC and plans to further his education by attending university one day a week.

He believes this combination of learning and earning offers opportunities that traditional education alone cannot match.

He added: “An apprenticeship is a perfect way to get your foot in the door. You gain skills and experience that set you apart while contributing to real projects.”

As someone who has made the most of his apprenticeship, Brandon encourages others to explore this route.

He advised: “If you’re considering it, definitely do it. Get yourself out there, gain experience and make yourself known in the industry.”

The University of Warwick is proud to support National Apprenticeship Week, celebrating the achievements of apprentices like Brandon and showcasing the vital role they play in industries like construction and engineering. Apprenticeships not only equip individuals with valuable skills but also help businesses invest in the workforce of the future.

Professor Mark Williams, Academic Director of STEM Connect at The University of Warwick, said: “We’re delighted to see the impact that apprentices like Brandon have had on the early stages of the Connect Programme – the University’s largest single investment in campus facilities across its 60-year history.

"Apprenticeships play a crucial role in developing the skilled workforce needed to deliver major infrastructure projects like this, and Brandon’s journey is an inspiring example of what can be achieved through dedication and collaboration.”

Kevin Brennan, Project Manager at O’Brien, added: “At O’Brien, we believe apprenticeships are key to nurturing talent and building a strong foundation for our industry.

"Brandon’s hard work and progress exemplify the opportunities apprenticeships create – not only for individuals but also for the projects they contribute to. We’re proud to have supported his development and look forward to seeing him continue to thrive.”