Discover how Dr Clara Doran created Noggin's OOMPH, the nootropic supplement designed to boost focus, energy and brain health

When Dr Clara Doran, a seasoned GP, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2014, just after having her son, she had a lightbulb moment. "Being diagnosed with MS when my son was a baby changed everything for me," she explains.

Struggling with brain fog, fatigue, and anxiety, she became obsessed with the science behind brain health—and how lifestyle and nutrition could make a difference.

Fast forward to today, and Dr Doran is the founder of Noggin The Brain People, a brand dedicated to optimising cognitive health. At the heart of it? OOMPH, a nootropic blend designed to beat sluggish thinking, sharpen focus, and boost energy—without the dreaded caffeine crash.

"The more I read, the more I realised that nutrition and sleep were absolutely critical to health, and specifically the health of our brain," she says. "But when I looked at supplements on the shelves, it was confusing, and there were lots of ingredients that didn’t match nutritional benefit." So, she created her own.

What Makes OOMPH different?

OOMPH, a nootropic blend brain supplement | Noggin

OOMPH isn’t just another brain supplement—it’s a carefully crafted formula designed to support cognitive function, energy levels, and mental clarity. It packs a punch with 18 powerhouse ingredients, including:

Methylated B vitamins for energy and reduced fatigue

for energy and reduced fatigue Antioxidants to fight oxidative stress

to fight oxidative stress Adaptogens like Panax ginseng for stress resilience

like Panax ginseng for stress resilience Medicinal mushrooms (including lion’s mane) to enhance focus and memory

(including lion’s mane) to enhance focus and memory Zinc, rosemary, ginkgo biloba, choline, and Rhodiola for sharper thinking and better blood flow to the brain

for sharper thinking and better blood flow to the brain Glutathione and vitamin D for overall well-being

The result? A caffeine-free cognitive boost that supports memory, concentration, and mental endurance—all in an easy-to-take supplement. And now, it’s available in a handy on-the-go pouch so you can take your brain fuel anywhere.

From GP to brain health entrepreneur

Launching a brand wasn’t easy, and Dr Doran admits she had to step outside her comfort zone. "The biggest challenge has been starting at the beginning of something again—it takes time to create, test, and learn," she says. Navigating the business world, e-commerce, and social media was a learning curve, but she’s determined to make brain health accessible to everyone. "I’ve learned to really question people’s experience and get into the specifics of what they can offer."

As a working mum and entrepreneur, she says she also understands the juggle - and the need for flexibility. "Offering employees flexibility is key," she says, particularly for those managing chronic illnesses. But perhaps one of the biggest hurdles has been finding her voice in a competitive industry. "For me, the biggest challenge is speaking up—I regularly doubt myself and am naturally quiet, which I know is something shared by many women," she admits.

Beyond Supplements: A mission to educate

Dr Doran says Noggin isn’t just about supplements—it’s about education and empowerment. Her upcoming book, Heads Up – How to Look After Your Brain So It Will Look After You (out May 2025 and available on pre-order from Amazon here), dives deeper into brain health, offering practical ways to optimise cognitive function for the long haul.

Through Noggin and OOMPH, Dr Doran is proving that brain fog, fatigue, and stress don’t have to be a fact of life. With the right nutrition, lifestyle, and supplementation, says the doctor, we can all unlock better brain health—and get our OOMPH back.