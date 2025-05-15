This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the common symptoms of each that you should know about 🤧

A leading pharmacist has urged people not to ignore symptoms of hay fever.

Symptoms of hay fever are similar to both summer colds and Covid.

Covid cases have been rising since the Easter Bank Holiday.

Well Pharmacy outlines the key symptoms and how to tell the difference.

A leading pharmacist is urging people not to ignore these common symptoms of hay fever - because they could be early signs of something much worse.

With the UK enjoying a week-long warm spell, the rising temperatures combined with increased pollen has caused misery for the estimated 16 million of us who live with hay fever.

Common symptoms can include a blocked nose, often accompanied with sneezing and a sore throat. But, while antihistamines can help keep the worst of hay fever at bay, these symptoms are similar to that of summer colds and Covid,

Covid cases have been rising since the Easter bank holiday, with NHS England reporting 1,233 cases up to April 29, up 5.5% or 64 cases on the previous week. There were also 61 deaths associated with Covid, up 10, over the same period.

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid was at 5.74% up to May 2, more than double the 2.32% recorded on January 1 this year.

The common symptoms that could be a sign of hay fever, a cold or even Covid as cases continue to rise. | Pexels, Brandon Nickerson

Well Pharmacy’s Deputy Superintendent George Sandhu says it is important for people to distinguish between the three conditions so they can seek out the best treatment to help them feel better.

He said: “Over spring and summer as people mix more frequently with friends, there is the possibility that colds and Covid spread more easily.

“Hay fever will always affect people however if they take their allergy medication just a week before pollen increases, they could feel a marked improvement in their symptoms.

“Well Pharmacy can help those suffering with a cold through the use of decongestants and a variety of products that ensure patients are feeling back to their best as soon as possible. Our pharmacists are trained to ensure that they can help patients no matter their medical issue be it Covid, the common cold or hay fever.”

What are the symptoms of Covid?

If you have a blocked nose, continuous cough and chills, it could be Covid. Similar to hay fever, early symptoms can include a runny or blocked nose or a sore throat.

Covid can be detected using Covid tests, which have remained in use since the pandemic brought the world to a halt in 2020. But, if relying on a home test, it is important to check if it is still in date.

When suffering from Covid it is recommended that patients get lots of rest and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

If the cough becomes severe and painful, the NHS recommends having a teaspoon of honey to soothe the throat. It is also advised to open a window to help with breathlessness.

Covid spring boosters are still available through the spring booster vaccine programme for those who are aged over 75 or those who are immunosuppressed. As of last week, more than three million people in England had received a spring Covid booster - 2.4 million of those were pensioners aged over 75.

What are the symptoms of hay fever?

If you have puffy itchy eyes, a blocked or runny nose and sneezing, this means it could be hay fever.

Hay fever affects one in four Brits, leaving sufferers with coughs, sneezes and puffy eyes. It is an inflammation of the nasal lining caused by an allergic reaction to allergens in the air, including pollen, dust and pet hair.

Symptoms of hay fever include sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes although it is advised to avoid itching the eye area because this increases the need to be scratched.

What are the symptoms of a cold?

If you have a blocked or runny nose, a phlegm producing cough and a hoarse voice, this means it could be a cold.

A common cold presents itself with the same early symptoms of hay fever and Covid. Over a period of two or three days, symptoms like sneezing, a runny nose and cough, alongside feeling generally unwell are to be expected.

Some people may also begin to notice their voice going hoarse. While a cold differs from Covid, the recommendation for rest and hydration is the same as well as ensuring to soothe the throat using honey.

If patients suffer from a blocked nose, it is recommended to breathe in steam to ease the tension - this can be done by sitting in the bathroom with a hot shower running.

Products such as decongestant nasal sprays can be used alongside medicines like paracetamol and ibuprofen to help ease aches and lower a potential temperature.

