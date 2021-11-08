Over 100 guests get together in Warwick to belatedly commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Over 100 guests got together to belatedly commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day at a dinner in St Mary’s Church, Warwick.

Last year, residents held socially distanced street parties to mark the occasion during the first lockdown in 2020.

So this year, they made the most of the lifting of restrictions with a dinner party on Thursday November 4, which included the Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Tim Cox and Lady Willoughby de Broke, and the Mayor of Warwick,

Over 100 guests got together to belatedly commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day at a dinner in St Mary’s Church, Warwick. Photo by Katie Jones - https://katiejonesartstudio.squarespace.com

A huge amount of bunting, all made by individuals and groups throughout the area, was proudly displayed.

After a three course meal, guests were entertained by Occasional Brass, Any Walker (Piper) and Trevor Langley and singers from the SingWell Choir.

The dress code was black tie or a 'hint of the 40s', and many people embraced the opportunity to wear family heirlooms, pearls, stoles and more. The Mayor of Whitnash dressed as a Station Master from the era.

The Air Cadets from 1368 squadron mounted a guard of honour as guests arrived.