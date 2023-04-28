Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
8 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Stars from Strictly Come Dancing waltz into Rugby for magic night of ballroom

Stars from Strictly Come Dancing waltz into Rugby for magic night of ballroom

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST

Stars from Strictly Come Dancing are waltzing into Rugby for a magical night of ballroom.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone bring The Magic of Dance to the Benn Hall in September with a brand new show.

The show celebrates the special chemistry forged between the Strictly stars over many years of friendship and performing, with dazzling choreography and a live vocalist taking the audience on a ballroom journey, from the sizzle of the samba to the passion of the Argentine tango.

Most Popular
Strictly stars waltz into Rugby.Strictly stars waltz into Rugby.
Strictly stars waltz into Rugby.

Organisers say The Magic of Dance promises an unforgettable and spectacular evening in the company of ballroom legends.

Tickets, priced from £26, can be booked online at www.bennhall.com or by calling the box office on (01788) 533719 (open 10am to 2pm, Tuesday to Friday). Tickets for a 'meet and greet' with Ian and Vincent also available.

Related topics:RugbyStarsIan WaiteTicketsArgentine