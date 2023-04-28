Stars from Strictly Come Dancing waltz into Rugby for magic night of ballroom

Stars from Strictly Come Dancing are waltzing into Rugby for a magical night of ballroom.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone bring The Magic of Dance to the Benn Hall in September with a brand new show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show celebrates the special chemistry forged between the Strictly stars over many years of friendship and performing, with dazzling choreography and a live vocalist taking the audience on a ballroom journey, from the sizzle of the samba to the passion of the Argentine tango.

Strictly stars waltz into Rugby.

Organisers say The Magic of Dance promises an unforgettable and spectacular evening in the company of ballroom legends.

Advertisement

Advertisement