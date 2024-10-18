Man in his 80s seriously injured after crash on hard shoulder of M40 in Warwickshire
A white BMW estate was parked on the hard shoulder when, at around 12:30pm on Tuesday October 15, a blue BMW X2 collided into the back of it, resulting in a passenger of the parked car sustaining serious injuries.
The crash happened on the M40 southbound at the exit for Junction 16.
Warwickshire Police said: "If you were witness to this collision, or if you have dashcam footage from the area around this time, contact us citing Incident 138 of 15 October:
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
"The investigating officer is PC 2173 Schofield-Grant."