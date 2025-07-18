Two men taken to hospital after crash on M40 near Warwick
Earlier on Friday morning (July 18), Warwickshire Police closed the M40 in both directions between junction 15 (Warwick/Longbridge Island) and Junction 16 (Henley in Arden) while emergency services were at the scene.
The road reopened by midday.
Following the incident, two men have been taken to hospital – one with potentially serious injuries.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a one vehicle RTC on the M40 between junction 15 and 16 in Rowington at 9.07am and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.
"On arrival crews found two men, the first of whom, the passenger, was treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital under emergency driving conditions.
"The second man, the driver, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.”