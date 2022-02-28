Fire fighters tackle blaze at south Warwickshire pub

Fire fighters rushed to the scene of scene of a fire at a pub in south Warwickshire this morning (February 28).

The fire, which broke out at The Crabmill pub in Preston Bagot, started around 7.10am.

Initial reports show multiple fire engines were sent to the scene.

A fire broke out at the Crabmill pub in Preston Bagot. Photo supplied

A road closure is also in place on Warwick Road (A4189) in both directions from Ossetts Hole Lane to Pettiford Lane.

According to the AA, the closure is affecting traffic between Henley-in-Arden and Claverdon.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) received a call this morning at 7.10am reporting a fire in the kitchen and utility area at the Crabmill Pub in Henley.

"Eight appliances from various stations attended the incident along with a turntable ladder and water carrier.

Kenilworth Fire Station’s water carrier was sent along with eigh other crews to the pub fire in Preston Bagot. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

"Some appliances have now left the scene however some crews are still dealing with the fire and downscaling the incident."

On the Crabmill website the team posted the following statement: "Closed until further notice

"We have some very sad news to share that we have had a fire at the pub, causing a lot of damage.

"The important thing is that it was early morning and nobody was hurt, but it of course means that we will be closed until further notice.