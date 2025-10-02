A tribute to the great Kenilworth author, artist, photographer and master toy maker, Cyril Hobbins

Cyril Hobbins in 2024 with his children's picture book Uncle Buckle: inventor extraordinaire. Picture supplied.

One of Kenilworth’s most well-known characters, Cyril Hobbins, has died.

Cyril, a former Kenilworth School pupil, was an author, artist, craftsman and “one of life’s enthusiasts” who spent much of his life bringing joy to others.

He was a renowned master toy maker, who ran a medieval toy making workshop at Kenilworth Castle from time-to-time over the years.

Cyril had worked as the deputy manager and social worker after 15 years at a Warwick day centre for adults with severe learning disabilities for 15 years before setting himself up as a researcher, then re-creator, of historically accurate wooden toys, dolls and games.

He started his own business by selling the toys he made at Kenilworth Market and at the town’s carnival.

He later used his social working and teaching skills to create, then to validate, toy history and toy making courses, for infant and junior schools as part of the (then growing) National Curriculum.

Collections of Cyril’s toys eventually made their way to places like Charlecote House, Wordsworth House, Compton Verney, Tattershall Castle plus many other museums.

Cyril’s reputation in this craft reached as far afield as an LA company called J. West which, in 2008, asked him to take part in the launch of the DVD/Blu-Ray platinum edition of the remastered cartoon film of Pinocchio on behalf of Disney Home Entertainment Inc.

This resulted in, what he described as, “a week-long Hollywood adventure” with his wife Glenys and the couple being treated as VIP guests by the Disney company.

A film crew from Pinewood Studios had filmed Cyril at his home workshop and this video was used as part of the second disc which launched the re-mastered Pinocchio.

During the trip, Cyril also took part in the filming of a ‘B’ Roll movie, for Disney Records where he demonstrated his large collection of wooden toys while being interviewed by chief creative officer John Lasseter.

In LA, Cyril and Glenys met Dickie Jones, who did the original voice of Pinocchio in 1938 and 1939 when he was aged 11.

He produced many lovely paintings, which he would share on his Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/cyril.hobbins.94

Cyril was also a street photographer who people around Kenilworth knew as ‘the man with the camera’.

He submitted his best shots to the International Photography Forum.

His online portfolio can be found here https://www.ephotozine.com/user/hobbo-150445

Cyril would share his stories and thoughts on the Disappearing Kenilworth website.

In August 2024 he reminisced about his childhood when he and his friends would make go-karts out of planks of wood and old pram wheels.

He said: “My advanced age and medical condition have forced me to acquire a new mobility scooter, a good deal smarter than the go-carts of the past, but have I retained the thrill of trundling along close to the ground again?

"Or will I have to scare myself a few times first?

"I really don’t want scabby knees or roll-over accidents do I?”

In July 2024 Cyril published his children’s picture book - Uncle Buckle: inventor extraordinaire.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday October 14, at the Chapel, Oaks Road Cemetery, Kenilworth, CV8 1GE at 2pm.

Cyril expressed he would like people to wear colourful clothing.

Family flowers only. Donations in Cyril’s memory may be made to The Air Ambulance Service.