Bryan Adams joins line up for Warwick Castle concert series

Bryan Adams has been announced as part of the line-up for Warwick Castle Live 2025. Photo supplied

Chart-topping star Bryan Adams has been announced as part of the line-up for Warwick Castle Live 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick Castle’s medieval backdrop will set the stage for the concerts, as Adams will headline on Thursday August 28, joining the previously announced Texas who headline on Friday August 29, and Pet Shop Boys on Saturday August 30.

Bryan Adams has enjoyed a string of global hits throughout the 80s and 90s including the epic ‘Everything I Do (I Do It For you); ‘Heaven’, ‘Cloud 9’, ‘Run To You’, ‘Straight From The Heart’, ‘Please Forgive Me’, and the ‘Summer Of ‘69’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams has been touring the world for more than four decades, and his music has achieved number one status in over 40 countries.

He is the recipient of numerous awards including a Grammy, American Music Awards and three Academy Award, five Golden Globe nominations 18 JUNO Awards and he is a Companion of the Order of Canada.

He recently announced his 17th studio album ‘Roll With The Punches’ which will be released on August 29.

As part of his performance in Warwick, Bryan Adams will be joined by former Spice Girl Melanie C who was his duet partner for the 1998 single ‘When You’re Gone’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Bryan Adams at Warwick Castle Live go on general sale from Friday May 30 at 10am.

To book tickets go to: warwickcastlelive.co.uk

Presented by RG Live and TEG Live Europe, Warwick Castle Live is becoming a firm fixture in the summer live music calendar in previous years, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and McFly have performed.