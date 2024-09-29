Chaos on M40 after serious crash near Leamington and Banbury - lanes now reopened
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A serious crash involving several vehicles caused chaos on the M40 in Warwickshire last night (Saturday).
Five ambulances attended the scene and part of the motorway was closed on Saturday evening between Gaydon (junction 12) and Banbury (junction 11).
Motorists were stuck for hours after the northbound carriageway had to be shut, along with two lanes southbound.
The central reservation was damaged in the accident.
No details of injuries yet. The roads have now reopened this morning (Sunday).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.