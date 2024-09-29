Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A serious crash involving several vehicles caused chaos on the M40 in Warwickshire last night (Saturday).

Five ambulances attended the scene and part of the motorway was closed on Saturday evening between Gaydon (junction 12) and Banbury (junction 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists were stuck for hours after the northbound carriageway had to be shut, along with two lanes southbound.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The central reservation was damaged in the accident.

No details of injuries yet. The roads have now reopened this morning (Sunday).