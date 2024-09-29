Chaos on M40 after serious crash near Leamington and Banbury - lanes now reopened

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2024, 09:23 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A serious crash involving several vehicles caused chaos on the M40 in Warwickshire last night (Saturday).

Five ambulances attended the scene and part of the motorway was closed on Saturday evening between Gaydon (junction 12) and Banbury (junction 11).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists were stuck for hours after the northbound carriageway had to be shut, along with two lanes southbound.

The central reservation was damaged in the accident.

No details of injuries yet. The roads have now reopened this morning (Sunday).

Related topics:M40LeamingtonBanburyWarwickshireMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.