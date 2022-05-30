Covid memorial sculpture unveiled in Leamington park

A sculpture to remember members of the Leamington community who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic has been unveiled in a town centre park.

The piece of public artwork in Jephson Gardens – created to honour and remember members of the community who lost their lives during the pandemic - was designed by Jon Holmes from Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team.

The living wisteria sculpture was unveiled last week during a ceremony conducted by Warwick District Council’s chairwoman Councillor Mini Mangat and the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Nick Wilkins.

Pictured at the ceremony Cllr Nick Wilkins , Cllr Mini Mangat , and Jon Holmes. Picture submitted.

Cllr Mangat said: “This beautiful memorial has been inspired by the spirit and resilience of our local community.

"Over time the wisteria will take over the metal sculpture with wonderful, twisted stems and displays of flowers, which will get more vibrant as the plant matures.

"We hope that this peaceful sanctuary will become a place where the people of Leamington can come for reflection and remembrance.”

Councillor Wilkins added: “This is a striking and fitting tribute to those who lost their lives due to Covid.

"A pandemic that, although global, has been felt just as hard by each and every person it has touched locally.

“As the beauty of the sculpture unveils itself I hope that it will offer those who have suffered grief a place to remember their loved ones.”