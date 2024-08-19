Former Leamington journalist writes remarkable play of one woman’s struggle to survive in a brutal male environment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An author and former journalist at the Leamington and Warwick Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News has written a play based on the life of an 18th century woman who disguised herself as a soldier so that she could find her lover who had been sent to the wars.

Writer John Phillpott – who lived in Leamington for several years during the 1970s – became intrigued by the story of Hannah Snell and her adventures masquerading as a man, as she endured the numerous privations of living in the brutish and misogynistic male environment of an army on campaign.

John said: "I first became aware of the story when my elder daughter was living in the house where Hannah was born, in Friar Street, Worcester.

Hannah Snell. Photo supplied

"Bit by bit, I traced her life in the British Army, which in those days was at war with the French. She fought in several battles, and on one occasion, was hit by a stray musket ball in the groin.

"To avoid surgery - and presumably the detection of her sex - she dug the bullet out herself, using a bayonet. Amazingly, she managed to keep her secret for several years.

"Not least of her problems would have been keeping her gender secret from her fellow soldiers on a day-to-day basis.

"But eventually, the truth emerged, and Hannah retired from the army. She then started a new career on theatre stages across Britain, billing herself as 'The Female Warrior' which is the name of my play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The action takes place in the latter stages of her life, when she was cruelly incarcerated in Bedlam Lunatic Asylum, London.

"Obviously, I have had to re-imagine this period, in which a broadside seller – the journalistic equivalent of the modern tabloid writer – tries to get her story."

The Female Warrior is being staged at the Swan Theatre in Worcester from Thursday September 19 to Saturday September 21.

There will be five performances, including two matinees of the play.

For information and to book tickets go to: worcestertheatres.co.uk or alternatively people can also contact the box office by calling: 01905 611427.