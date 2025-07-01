Heather Small announced as support act for Texas' headline show at Warwick Castle
Scottish band Texas will be performing as part of the Warwick Castle Live 2025 concert series on Friday August 29.
British soul singer Heather Small rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the band M People, releasing hits including “Search For The Hero”, “Moving On Up” and “One Night In Heaven”.
The band won the Brit Award for Best British Dance Act twice, as well as the Mercury Music Prize for their album ‘Elegant Slumming’.
Heather has also had success as a solo artist – her single “Proud” is Gold certified and has served as the soundtrack to events including: London’s successful 2012 Olympic bid, the 60th anniversary of VE Day in Trafalgar Square and the Tsunami Relief Concert.
Texas is fronted by Sharleen Spiteri and the band will showcase hits from their five decades in music: from the classic “I Don’t Want A Lover” to the modern day hits of “Mr Haze”, and “Keep on Talking”.
The band has also sold more than 40 million albums.
Alongside Texas’ show, Warwick Castle Live 2025 will also feature performances from Bryan Adams on Thursday August 28 and Pet Shop Boys on Saturday August 30, with the series concluding with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone™ In Concert on Sunday August 31.
The series has previously hosted Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Johnny Marr, McFly, and Ministry of Sound Classical.
For tickets go to: https://www.rg.live/festivals/warwick-castle-live