Historic south Warwickshire pub ravaged by fire now 'under offer' after being put up for sale

A historic pub in south Warwickshire that was ravaged by fire is now ‘under offer’ after being put up for sale.

In February 2022, the Crabmill pub in Preston Bagot, which dates back to the 17th century, was badly damaged by a fire.

Following the fire the site was boarded up – and has remained this way ever since.

The Crabmill pub after the fire was extinguished. Photo supplied

A year after the devastating fire, the owners Brunning and Price announced it would not be rebuilding the pub.

In their statement Brunning and Price said: "We had hoped we could save sections of the pub but professional advice led to the remainder of the building being deemed so badly damaged that it too cannot be saved.

“Since then, working with the insurers, planning consultants and designers we have attempted to pull together suitable plans to reinstate the pub.

"Due to current economic pressures the cost of rebuilding has inflated significantly over recent months, and we feel that we could not now successfully replace what we had lost."

How the former pub looked before the fire. Photo by Google Streetview

Following the announcement, a petition was set up to try and save the pub, which now has 1,275 signatures.

Then a Community Action Group was set up with the aim of registering the Crabmill, as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

Despite the efforts of the community, the pub was recently put up for sale by estate agents Savills.

On the listing it does describe the former cider mill as ‘subject to significant fire damage’ but gives no other details.

There is no price listed for the property but it has now been marked as ‘under offer’ on the agents’ website.