How Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Thousands of people across the Warwick district are revving up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in sensational style over the next four days.

Street parties are expected to take part - so please remember to send in your photos afterwards to [email protected]

In the meantime, here is a reminder of the major events going on in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Community celebration in Warwick town centre – Thursday June 2

There will be a celebration with a day of activities, including a community event in the Market Square organised by Warwick Town Council and supported by Warwick Chamber of Trade, featuring live music through the decades, as well as classic cars and a steam train. Food and drink will be provided by businesses including the Tilted Wig, Jack’s Shack, the Rose & Crown, the Fourpenny Shop Hotel & Restaurant and Ronnie’s Bar, Totally Thai and Norma Jean Bakery.

The event will be opened by Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, and will start with a rendition of the National Anthem by the Warwick Community Band. Warwick’s Town Crier will also attend.

Warwick will also host a ‘Wiggle of Corgis’ event organised by local businesswoman Clare Underwood, which will see independent shops and businesses display Corgi stickers in their window, with children and families encouraged to see how many of the Queen’s favourite dog they can find.

Over the Jubilee weekend there will also be the opportunity for children to hear the story read aloud by Diane on June 2 and June 4. To find out more about the Wiggle of Corgis event, go to: https://platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/a-wiggle-of-corgis-happy-happy-jubilee/

Get dressed up for community picnic in Leamington - Saturday June 4

People from across Leamington are being invited to put on ‘their most fabulous outfits’, show off their best bakes and channel their creativity as part of a celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Right Royal Picnic, taking place at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday, June 4 between 11am and 6pm, has revealed the details of a host of competitions being held at the event – and visitors are being urged to take part.

The free-to-attend picnic is being hosted by BID Leamington, in partnership with Royal Leamington Spa Town Council and Warwick District Council, and families can bring a picnic and enjoy a day of live music and entertainment, fairground rides, demonstrations, activities and contests.

The Best Dressed Competition will invite people to wear their finest and most fabulous outfits, and entrants will be invited to join a parade where judges will be looking for the wow factor.

The parade will begin at the Bandstand at around 2.30pm, and judges will be presenting prizes to both the winner and runner-up, with the grand prize valued at £100.

To find out more visit: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/people/leamington-residents-invited-to-get-in-the-royal-spirit-with-competitions-and-a-picnic-in-celebration-of-the-platinum-jubilee-3707102

Platinum Jubilee event to take place in Kenilworth town centre - Friday June 3

The Talisman Shopping Centre will be hosting a Platinum Jubilee market on Friday June 3. This will run alongside a street party along Warwick Road.

It will feature a wide range of goods for visitors to buy during the celebrations.