Leamington boxing gym launches fundraising campaign to help it move into new premises

Cleary's Boxing Gym boxers including Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lewis Williams (in red) with Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins.

A Leamington boxing gym which has had much success in the ring has launched a crowdfunding campaign so it can move to a new premises.

Cleary’s Boxing Gym, where Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Lewis Williams as well as up and coming pros Matty Harris and Danny Quartermaine train, is aiming to raise £20,000 so it can relocate to and refurbish the former Whitnash Community Hall site.

The club, founded and owned by former professional Edwin Cleary, is currently putting together a 15-year sustainability strategy which will include: an annual event calendar to prepare and promote further fundraising events; educational and demonstration days allowing it to reach more potential members and attract new volunteers; a structured and managed annual sponsorship programme; focused sessions including disability and female only; non contact and over 50s; GP referral and mental wellbeing schemes with Box In Mind trained volunteers; a larger gym; plenty of parking spaces; secure bicycle storage; better access for the surrounding community.

The club has said: “The relocation and refurbishment will allow us to show more of our social and ethical responsibility to ensure we are enhancing physical and mental wellbeing.

"Through offering more access to ability level sessions which are tailored towards either health, participation or performance meeting the individual needs of each of our members.

"Our new location would be easier to access by foot, bike, car and bus.

"We want to champion opportunities to participate in sport.

The site of the former Whitnash Community Hall in Acre Close, which is where Cleary's Boxing Gym wants to relocate to and refurbish.

"Through a facility which can physically cater for larger numbers across multiple demographics, we will continue to attract, celebrate and facilitate participation at any level for all of our members.

"Not all that glitters is gold, some members don't want to lift belts, some use our club for the social and togetherness aspect which is very much at the centre of our club, the ten-strong certified volunteer coaching staff – a number of whom also give their time as officials at the amateur levels - ensure everyone feels welcome.

"We’re always on the look out for more volunteers.”