Leamington theatre company for youngsters is celebrating its 40th anniversary year by delving into its rich history

Daniel Brocklebank as The Artful Dodger in Spa Theatre Junior’s 1992 production of Oliver!

A Leamington-based theatre company for youngsters has delved into its rich history in its 40th anniversary year by creating archive of past performances for its website.

Spa Theatre Company Juniors was founded in 1982 and has welcomed children from across Warwickshire to perform, with former members including Daniel Brocklebank, best known for playing vicar Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street.

Daniel portrayed the Artful Dodger in Spa Theatre Junior’s 1992 production of Oliver!

Spa Theatre Company Juniors - The Wizard of Oz 2007.

He said: “Being part of this group as a child gave me confidence in my ability and definitely helped me to pursue my career.”

Spa Theatre Company Juniors is a charity organisation run by volunteers which was founded to provide children with new skills, confidence and opportunities through a wide range of performing arts.

Phil Hall, the chairman of Spa Theatre Company Juniors, said: “Over the past 40 years, Spa Theatre Company Juniors has been supporting children in their ambitions on the stage, with performances every year to showcase their talents.

“We have been busy collating images, photographs, press cuttings and programmes from performances over the last 40 years for our new archive.

Spa Theatre Company Juniors - Oliver! 2008.

"We hope this will bring back some memories for all our former members as well as those who have gone on to pursue careers in the arts, like Daniel Brocklebank.

“This year our performances promise to be extra special to celebrate 40 years of the company and as our first production following the pandemic.

"The main aim of Spa Theatre Company Juniors is to provide children with the life skills and confidence they need through the performing arts – we look forward to continuing in this mission with this year’s cohort of young actors.”

This year’s performance, The Little Mermaid, will be staged at The Bridge House Theatre in Warwick from May 5 to 7 and tickets are now on sale from https://www.spatheatre.com.

Spa Theatre Company Juniors - Peter Pan (2005)

Vicky Burford, committee member at Spa Theatre Company Juniors, said: “After a difficult period for the arts during the Covid pandemic, Spa Theatre Company Juniors is back and ready to celebrate 40 years on the stage.