Leamington woman to take part in charity walk in memory of her daughter who died of brain tumour

A Leamington woman is taking part in a charity’s national fundraising event in memory of her daughter who died of a brain tumour.

Liz Paul is participating in the Brain Tumour Charity’s Twilight Walk in London on Saturday (March 22) with her friend Sandra Ciuffini.

So far the pair have raised more than £3,500, which makes them the second highest individual donators for the event.

Liz Paul is participating in the walk in London in memory of her daughter Natalie. Picture supplied.

Liz lost her daughter Natalie to brain cancer at the age of just 31.

Natalie’s diagnosis came out of the blue in 2017 when she was admitted to A&E following headaches and a one off seizure.

Natalie and her family received the devastating news that she had grade 4 brain cancer – over the next four years she had four craniotomies, radiotherapy and chemotherapy to try and keep the cancer at bay.

Her family also raised funds to take Natalie to Germany for immunotherapy but Natalie died just seven weeks after her wedding day in November 2021.

Liz said: “Our lives changed forever on the day Natalie was diagnosed.

"We miss Natalie so much but are adamant we have to try and make a difference in her memory.”

Around 33 people are diagnosed with brain cancer every day and for many survival will be less than 18 months after diagnosis - considerably less for others.

There is no cure for the disease and treatments have not changed for decades.

Brain cancer receives just one per cent of national spend on cancer research so the sector is reliant on charities like the Brain Tumour Charity to both support patients and raise much needed funds to try find new treatment options.