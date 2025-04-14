Leisure centres in Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth offering free memberships to people living with Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leisure centres in the Warwick district are offering free memberships to people living with Parkinson’s.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth, the St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick and the Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington are taking part.

The centres are run by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council and the initiative has been co-designed with the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Leisure centres in Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth are offering free memberships to people living with Parkinson’s. Photograph by Amit Lennon

This will be the fourth year of the membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free membership can also be given to up to three carers to provide additional support, if needed.

Alex Fuoco-Lang, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK for the fourth year running.

"We truly believe the membership makes a real difference to those living with the condition and their carers.

Leisure centres in Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth are offering free memberships to people living with Parkinson’s. Photo supplied by Everyone Active

“We want to provide a safe and welcoming environment where the whole Parkinson’s community feel supported, and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Ingram, corporate partnerships manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition.

"Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained.

"We hope that with the support of Everyone Active, the Parkinson’s community can enjoy physical activity and use it to make a real difference to their lives.”

For more information go to: everyoneactive.com/promotion/parkinsons