Meet the Warwick woman in her 70s who has spent her retirement years homesitting

Sandra French from Warwick, has spent her retirement years as dedicated homesitter looking after homes, animals and plants. Photo supplied

A woman in her late 70s from Warwick, has spent her retirement years as dedicated homesitter looking after homes, animals and plants.

After retiring in 2007, Sandra French wanted to stay active and engaged without the stress of traditional work.

She joined Homesitters Ltd. in September 2008 and over the years, Sandra has amassed a record of 110 homesits – amounting to 758 days.

Before embarking on her homesitting journey, Sandra had a career in sales and marketing for some of the UK's most iconic heritage sites, including Leeds Castle, Warwick Castle, and Blenheim Palace.

Sandra said she enjoyed great job satisfaction from her work, which she said she has continued to experience through her homesitting role.

Through her time in the role, Sandra has gained experience in caring for a wide range of animals.

She has looked after 61 dogs, 63 cats, four small pets, two birds/exotic pets, and 14 livestock animals.

There have been many memorable assignments.

Sandra said one highlight was looking after a giant African snail, specifically an Achatina achatina.

She said: “I found the experience fascinating and enjoyed the novelty of looking after such an unusual creature along with the family tortoise.”

Homesitting often involves more than just pet care – on one occasion Sandra had to water 82 pots.

Sandra also advises any future homesitters to ask lots of questions during preliminary meetings.

She said: “I once looked after a three-legged cat that coughed frequently. Unaware that this was normal for the cat, I became concerned and called the vet.

"This experience taught me the importance of understanding each pet’s unique idiosyncrasies to provide the best care possible.”

Speaking about the job as a whole, Sandra said: “Homesitting is more than just a job; it’s a lifestyle that keeps me very active.

"I really enjoy the variety assignments and the opportunity to explore different parts of the country.”

“I also said appreciate the trust placed in me by homeowners and I take great pride in ensuring their homes and pets are well cared for in their absence.

"It is an amazing experience, and I would recommend it to anyone."

For more information about Homesitters Ltd go to: https://www.homesitters.co.uk/