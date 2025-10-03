An opening date for the new Five Guys fast food site at the Leamington Shopping Park has been announced. Photo supplied by Five Guys

An opening date for the new Five Guys fast food site at the Leamington Shopping Park has been announced.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast food restaurant, which will also be a drive-thru, is located next to the new KFC unit which opened in July.

Now, more than two months on since its fast food neighbour opened, a date has been provided for the burger joint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five Guys has now confirmed the Leamington Shopping Park site, which was formerly the Shire Retail Park, will open on Monday October 6.

This follows the chain getting its alcohol licence approved by Warwick District Council – with the licence starting from September 22.

As well as offering burgers and fries at the Leamington Shopping Park site, Five Guys will also be serving breakfast and a kids’ menu.

It will also be the fifth Five Guys site in the UK to have a drive thru,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hamilton, brand director at Five Guys, said: "We’re excited to open our doors to the community, offering our signature Five Guys favourites alongside new options including drive-thru, breakfast, and a dedicated kids’ menu; ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information about the site at the Leamington Shopping Park go to: https://restaurants.fiveguys.co.uk/west-midlands/the-shires-retail-park

KFC and Five Guys have been built on the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant site.

The plans to build the two fast food chains were given the green light in June 2023 and the work had been taking place since.

Five Guys was founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched its first site in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden.