Summer festival featuring pop up beach, stalls and activities returning to Leamington

A summer festival featuring a pop up beach, stalls and activities will be returning to Leamington this weekend.

SummerFest, which has been organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, is set to take place on Sunday (August 10).

The event, which is summer and seaside themed, will be returning to Leamington’s Parade after the success of last year’s festival.

Last year's Summerfest in Leamington. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Summerfest will take place from 10am to 4pm, and will feature around 95 stalls selling a mix of arts, crafts and local produce, as well as street food.

There will be a range of entertainment and activities taking place including: a glitter and sparkle station, Punch and Judy shows throughout the day, children’s rides and a 50sqm pop-up beach with buckets and spades and deck chairs.

Jamie Probert-Walker, from CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring SummerFest to The Parade for its second year after a great success in 2024.

"It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the community, support local businesses, and enjoy a fantastic day of summer-themed fun in the town centre.

"This is a light-hearted, free event for families to come and enjoy, whilst exploring what Leamington has to offer.”

There will also be some road closures in place during the event:

The Parade will be closed between the junctions of Clarendon Avenue and Regent Grove.

Warwick Street will be closed between the junctions of Tavistock Street and Guy Street.

Regent Street, will also be closed between the junctions of Bedford Street and Park Street

For more information about the event or for the list of traders, go to: https://www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk/events/0ff50f241991749e/