Traffic alert: Road closures in Rugby after collision in Ashlawn Road

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 12:27 BST
Police are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Rugby.

Officers are currently in attendance at a single vehicle collision in Ashlawn Road.

The road is closed in both directions between Fareham Avenue and Fisher Avenue.

Avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible.

