Traffic alert: Road closures in Rugby after collision in Ashlawn Road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Rugby.
Officers are currently in attendance at a single vehicle collision in Ashlawn Road.
The road is closed in both directions between Fareham Avenue and Fisher Avenue.
Avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.