Warwick Woman, 90, who had to wait more than ten hours for an ambulance is on the road to recovery after operation

A 90-year-old Warwick woman who had to wait more than ten hours for an ambulance after she suffered a fall in her kitchen and broke her hip is now back at home and on the road to recovery.

Lilian Delday had a hip replacement at Warwick Hospital last week after the incident, which took place earlier this month.

Her son Garry has praised ambulance and hospital staff but has called for more Government support for them.

He said: “My Mom has been discharged from hospital with a care package in place to help her and my dad over the coming weeks. “Although she is still uncomfortable we are hoping she gets better soon.

"The story seems to have struck a chord and with the help of [Warwick and Leamington MP] Matt Western I hope it gets right to the top of Government and those in charge take steps to rectify the issues.”

Mr Western has spoken out against the issues highlighted by Lilian’s experience and has vowed to continue to do so.

He said: “These kinds of wait are all too common at present.

"They result from chronic underfunding of the NHS and also from the Government’s failure to resolve the social care crisis.

"I will look for an opportunity to highlight the issue once again in the hope that mine and other’s voices effect a change in direction on NHS funding.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service has apologised for the long delay in getting a crew out to Lilian.

A service spokeswoman said: “Sadly, the pressures we’re seeing in health and social care lead to long hospital handover delays with our crews left caring for patients that need admitting to hospital rather than responding to the next call.

"The result is that our crews are delayed reaching patients.