Warwickshire pupils make voices heard to help schools be more child friendly

Youngsters have won a competition for which they were asked to show what being child friendly means to them through an art medium of their choice.

Children from Leamington, Southam and Bishops Tachbrook were among the winners of a competition in which they were challenged to make their voices heard and win prizes to help their schools become more child friendly.

Each pupil who entered the Child Friendly Warwickshire competition had the chance to win £2,500 for their school or college to spend on projects related to the five important themes identified by children and young people in a recent engagement with them

Advertisement

Advertisement

These were, increased climate change awareness, better access to mental health support, more open green spaces, more opportunities and careers advice. access to more clubs and activities, increased cost of living support and safety in Warwickshire.

Lucy Aratoon's winning painting in the 12-15 category of the Child Friendly Warwickshire competition.

James Plant of Bishop's Tachbrook CofE Primary School, was one of the winners of the 4 – 7 age category with a video which can be watched here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROVkN_6f3E4

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 8-11 category Leanne Nikisha Fernandes St Anthony's Catholic Primary Schoolwas one of the winners with her video which you can watch here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHr7TQV4vtA&t=2s

Lucy Aratoon of Southam College won the 12-15 category with a painting (pictured).

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Coleman, assistant director for children and families at WCC, said: “We were blown away by the quality and creativeness of the entries we received and the detail that went into each and every one of them.

"The brilliant ideas from young people help us to think of new ways to create a child friendly Warwickshire.”