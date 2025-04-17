Youngsters in Warwickshire invited to take part in art competition to mark Refugee Week

Children and young people in Warwickshire are being invited to take part in an art competition as part of Refugee Week. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Youngsters across Warwickshire are being invited to take part in an art competition to mark Refugee Week 2025.

The theme for the week is ‘Community as a Superpower’, and children are being encouraged to imagine things they can do to help create "a kind, welcoming community”.

The Warwickshire County Council competition, titled ‘My superpower for a kinder community’, is open to children and young people aged four to 18 years old (and up to 25 with SEND), who are in full-time education in Warwickshire – including home-educated children.

Anyone wishing to enter is invited to think about a super thing people can do to make their community kinder.

This might be an imaginative superpower or a real action that helps others feel included and welcomed – like offering a kind word, playing together, or sharing.

Entries can include drawings, paintings, sculptures, photographs, or a written response of up to 300 words.

John Coleman, director of children and families at Warwickshire County Council, said: "This competition is a wonderful opportunity for young people to think about kindness, compassion and the small ways they can make a difference.”

"Refugee Week is about celebrating resilience and community, and we’re proud to support creative projects that bring people together and celebrate the richness of our diverse county."

Donated prizes will be available for the winners and some of the submitted artwork will be displayed in Warwickshire libraries during Refugee Week (June 16 to 22).

How to enter

To take part, email the entry to: [email protected] with a name, age, school name and address by 11.59pm on May 11. Entries can be submitted by the young person, a parent/carer or a teacher.

For full competition details, go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/refugee-week

To learn more about the national Refugee Week theme go to: https://refugeeweek.org.uk/