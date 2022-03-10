Developer ready to upgrade fencing at Polesworth site but wants fewer affordable homes

Concerns over potential disruption to a neighbouring care home could prompt a developer to use a specific sort of fencing to enclose a building site on the outskirts of Polesworth.

Concerns over potential disruption to a neighbouring care home could prompt a developer to use a specific sort of fencing to enclose a building site on the outskirts of Polesworth.

Mark Mann, from applicants Lagan Homes, made the suggestion at Monday's planning board meeting of North Warwickshire Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was speaking in relation to objections around the building of 40 homes on land south of Gardeners Cottage, in Pooley Lane. Outline planning was granted at appeal in 2018 and the matter was before councillors for the approval of reserved matters which looks at the design, access and appearance of the development.

Two letters were sent to the council opposing the plans and one of the concerns raised was that the site was next to a care provider and that the residents would be affected by construction traffic, noise and disturbance.

Mr Mann said: “We note the concerns raised by the nearby care home and are aware of how construction activities may impact upon their residents.

“As a responsible house builder we will, when devising the construction management plan, have special regard to the residents and will liaise with the home to see how best we can minimise the impacts on them.

“Obviously any form of construction will have impacts on the neighbouring properties - you cannot get away from the fact there will be large lorries coming in particularly when we are doing site clearance.

“Rather than the typical heras fencing you put around sites to make them secure it may be more appropriate when backing on to the care home to provide some close boarded fencing so that people cannot see into the site and which will more importantly reduce noise coming from the site.”

A section 106 agreement is in place which includes an obligation to provide 40 per cent of properties as affordable housing, with obligations of just under £80,000 towards public open space in Polesworth, the George Eliot NHS Trust and improvements to public rights of way.

The applicant has submitted a viability assessment, saying that such a proportion of affordable housing along with financial contributions would make the development unviable and the district valuer is currently looking at the figures.