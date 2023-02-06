Delays expected as roadworks begin on M40 south of Leamington and Warwick

A warning of delays, closures and diversions has been given by National Highways as it begins eight weeks of works at M40 Banbury junction, starting today (Monday) - which will affect traffic south of Warwick and Leamington.

There will be land closures and ‘occasionally’ the M40 will be closed entirely between Banbury and Junction 12, Gaydon. Diversions will be in place through Banbury and Warwick Road.

National Highways is embarking on work from today to install new cables and renew current traffic equipment. They say once complete, drivers will benefit from safer journeys.

”We plan to complete this work over eight weeks between Monday, February 6 – Thursday, 30 March. We will be working both weekdays and weeknights, weather conditions permitting,": said Steve Cox, Project Manager.

A map showing the stretch of motorway affected and the diversion route

“To carry out the work safely, we will need to implement a number of lane closures and occasionally close the M40 between junctions 11 and 12, diverting traffic as detailed,”

Monday, February 6 - Monday, February 27 – the hard shoulder and lane 1 closure on junction 11 northbound entry slip road, working between 9:30am - 3:30pm.

Monday, March 6 to Monday, March 27 – hard shoulder and lane 1 closure on southbound approach to junction 11 and on exit slip road, working between the hours of 9pm - 5am.

Tuesday 28 March - M40 junction 11 to 12 northbound - full closure, working between 9pm - 5am. Drivers travelling northbound on the M40 will exit at junction 11 and follow the A422, B4100, and B4451 to re-join the M40 at junction 12.

Wednesday 29 March - M40 junction 12 to 11 southbound – full closure, working between 9pm - 5am. Drivers travelling southbound on the M40 will exit at junction 12 and follow the B4451, B4100 and A422 to re-join the M40 at junction 11. Thursday,