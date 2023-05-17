Register
Eight weeks of major roadworks on A5 near Rugby will start soon

There will be overnight road closures

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:26 BST
Major roadworks will soon be taking place on the A5 near Rugby.Major roadworks will soon be taking place on the A5 near Rugby.
National Highways has so far completed three of seven phases on the A5 resurfacing scheme and has almost finished a fourth.

And they will soon be turning their attention to the section between Crick and the M69, when work starts on Tuesday May 30.

This section will take around eight weeks to complete and the work will be carried out under overnight road closures between 8pm and 6am.

A spokesperson for the National Highways said: "The closures will be advertised on roadside signs and on the National Highways website in advance and clearly-signed diversion routes, agreed with the local authority, will be in place."

The project started in February on phase one - between Old Stratford and Towcester. That phase is now complete as well as work on the stretches from Weedon Bec to Kilsby and Kilsby to Crick.

Work on the phase between Towcester and Weedon Bec will be completed before the end of May,

After the Crick and the M69 section, the work programme for the remaining two phases, M69 to Hinckley and Hinckley to Atherstone will be confirmed at a later date.

National Highways Programme Development Manager, Karen Moore, said: “Despite being hampered by rain and snow on a number of occasions since this project began, work is otherwise going well and we are pleased to be starting the fifth and biggest section.

“The road had deteriorated due to severe weather and heavy traffic to a point that this multi-phase interim fix was needed in advance of a more robust programme of resurfacing schemes for the area which is currently being designed and will preserve the road for the future.

“We’d like to thank road users and local residents for their patience as we’ve carried out this important safety work. We’ve done everything possible to minimise disruption and that will continue as we progress.”

For live traffic updates drivers can follow the @HighwaysEMIDS Twitter feed or visit www.trafficengland.com

The National Highways 24/7 customer contact centre team can also provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

