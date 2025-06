Traffic delays are being reported on the edge of Warwick and Leamington due to issues with the traffic lights near Longbridge Island.

This is affecting traffic around the A46 Warwick by-pass at M40 junction 15.

Police said the problem is likely to last until mid-morning.

"Please allow extra time for your journey," said Warwickshire Police.