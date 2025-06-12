Up 'n' Under review - Blokey wit and on-pitch thrills in classic sitcom on Leamington stage

‘Very physical, beautifully choreographed, and very funny’ (photo: Richard Smith)​

Nick Le Mesurier reviews Up 'n' Under, directed by Lorna Middleton, at the Loft Theatre, Leamington

​We British are good at losing. It’s part of our national mythology. In John Godber’s award winning 1984 play, the rugby team, if you can call them that, from The Wheatsheaf Arms, have taken losing to a new level.​

There are only four of them and they have never won a game. It’s a question of tradition, almost a matter of honour. Former professional Arthur Hoyle (Mark Roberts) bets his life savings he can get them into shape and beat the mighty Cobbler’s Arms team, led by their slimy and arrogant manager, Reg Welsh (Steve Farr). But the team don’t know of his bet; and therein lies the first challenge, to get them to accept a new regime of hard training in the gym, when all their instincts prefer the pub. The second challenge is to get them to win on the field.

Step in Hazel (Rosie Pankhurst), a no-nonsense trainer, to do the impossible, to get them into shape. She doesn’t start from a good position. Not only is she a trainer, but she’s a woman. With charm and an iron hand, she sets to work. And gradually she succeeds.

The play is very physical, beautifully choreographed, and very funny. The language draws shamelessly on Shakespearean parody, often delivered direct to the audience in verse. The team, Phil (Connor Bailey), Tony (Harrison Horsley), Frank (Charlie Longman), Steve (Simon Truscott) and Arthur have all the blokey wit you’d imagine. But a team is only as strong as its weakest members, and there are no weak members.

Enjoyable as the training scenes are, it is when they get onto the field that the play really takes off. How do you portray a full-on rugby match with just six actors, and they all on the same side? Come along and see. It’s not only clever, it’s exciting. I was on the edge of my seat wanting them to win.

I won’t tell you the result. The play, in both senses, is everything. Up ‘n’ Under is a classic sitcom in a league of its own.

Until June 21. Visit lofttheatrecompany.com or call 01926 830680 to book.