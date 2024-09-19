Dyson has dropped some huge discounts on its air purifiers - just in time for autumn

Dyson's most popular air purifiers are £150 cheaper than usual at the moment | Dyson

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted some tempting deals on top-spec Dyson air purifiers

Autumn is a great time of year to consider investing in an air purifier. The airflow in our homes will reduce as the temperatures take a tumble and we close our windows, there are some nasty allergens in the air, and it's a time of year when cold and flu bugs start to proliferate.

Air purifiers come in all shapes and sizes, and prices can start as low as £40 for something that's going to be effective in any room. But to really make a difference, it's worth spending a bit more money.

If you fancy spending a lot more money, you could always turn to the experts at Dyson, who have bundled their tried and tested technology into a range of posh purifiers. And the British-born brand is offering some big price reductions to coincide with the changing of the seasons.