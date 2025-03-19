Huge savings in the ghd sale with up to 20% off straighteners, curling wands and hairdryers across the site | ghd

Celebrate ghd Day with up to 20% off hair tools & free gifts! Shop top picks, including the new Chronos straightener.

The special day, which was created by the brand, is on March 26 and is a day to celebrate good hair and good vibes, with discounts on selected styling tools and a focus on hair care and styling.

You can get up to 20% off almost everything on the website, including the award-winning styling tools, brushes and styling products. Or get a FREE ghd heat protect spray (worth £23.95) with the NEW ghd Chronos Max hair straightener .

As a hair stylist of over 15 years I have always used ghd on both my clients hair and my own. They are the most reliable brand for hair tools and make styling your hair so much easier. Here are my top picks from the ghd sale:

Upgrade your hair styling routine with the ghd Hair Straightener and Hair Dryer Bundle Set. This luxurious set includes the ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener and the ghd Helios Hair Dryer, a powerful combination designed to create professional-quality styles while maintaining your hair's health.

Ghd Glide Hot brush £139 (rrp £179) | ghd

The brush heats up consistently to 185ºC using ceramic technology, eliminating frizz and guaranteeing healthier looking hair. The long and short bristles make styling large sections quicker and easier, leaving you with a salon finish.

ghd Curve classic Curve Tong £119 (rrp £159) | ghd

The ghd curve classic curl tong creates consistent curls, even on shorter hair, with its 26mm medium barrel and spring activated ergonomic lever. You can safely hold the hair in place while curling, thanks to the protective cool tip, and the built-in safety stand allows you to securely put the tong down during styling.

The brand is also offering customers the chance to upgrade their old ghd’s and save £100 on a brand new set to Chronos Hair Straighteners in the 2025 ghd upgrade programme. Click here to view the offer. But you only have until March 31.

