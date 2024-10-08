This year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has thrown up some pleasant surprises for bargain hunters

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted some amazing discounts from the popular brand

In the world of kitchen appliances, Ninja stands out as one of the most popular brands there is. And its air fryers have become the stuff of legends among the aficionados.

They're simple to use, reliable, powerful, and attractive. So it's no wonder they have such a solid reputation.

The only trouble is, they come at a price. Compare them to rival brands like Salter or Cosori, and there's an obvious premium for that hallowed badge.

Having said that, every now and then deals pop up, and discounts are applied to some of Ninja's most popular products. Amazon is always keen to knock some money off, and that's what's happened today.

Because during Tuesday and Wednesday this week, it's Amazon's long-awaited Prime Big Deal Days. There are thousands of deals across the site, but the Ninja products are among the ones we've been most excited about.

It looks like it's going to be a great time to buy a new air fryer, too. Because there are some really tempting deals, including a 10-in-1 rapid cooker at nearly half price.

Here are the deals we've found for Big Deal Days 2024.

1. Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker | Amazon

More than just an air fryer, the Ninja Speedi ON400UKCP is everything from a steamer to a slow cooker. So you'd expect it to cost a pretty penny.

As multi-cookers go, more than £250 is a fair whack, but a 49% discount for Big Deal Days has brought the price down to £129.99. And we think that's quite remarkable.

The best bit, though, is it's available at the deal price in Ninja's signature Copper Black colour. It might be subjective, but we think that's so much nicer than the grey.

2. Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer | Amazon

This is one of Ninja's best sellers, and for good reason. It's a dual-drawer air fryer with a massive capacity that's ideal for feeding a whole family.

Simple controls, dual zone technology, and an attractive design make it an obvious choice for air fryer fans, whether you're an experienced user or an enthusiastic beginner.

This 33% discount is really generous for such a popular product, especially considering it's in the stylish Copper Black colour.

3. Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro

Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro | Amazon

This lovely little single-drawer air fryer is perfect for couples, or for smaller family portions, and it'll take up less space on your worktop.

It's loaded with tech, hence the high price, but a discount of over 40% certainly softens the blow.

The discount is for the 6.2-litre version in Copper Black, but there are smaller versions and other colours available.

4. Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer | Amazon

We love the versatility of this unusual-looking air fryer. Its single drawer is wide enough for a full family meal, but it can also be divided up to keep food types separate.

It's an interesting alternative to the dual-drawer air fryers we usually see, but the single drawer offers a huge 10.4-litre "megazone" for 2kg whole chickens, tray bakes, or massive portions of chips.

5. Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer | Amazon

This is one of Ninja's hero products, perhaps hence the slightly smaller discount. It's such a clever idea. It squeezes a dual-drawer air fryer into the footprint of a single-drawer air fryer, with no loss of capacity.

It has an overall space of 9.5-litres, thanks to its double-decker design, and we love the innovation here.

All the usual Ninja dual-zone tech is built in, so it could be all the air fryer you'll ever need. And it's unlikely to drop to this price again for a while because it's selling like, er... hot cakes.

6. Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker | Amazon

It's not just air fryers on sale from Ninja on Big Deal Days, this multi-purpose pot of possibilities is also heavily discounted, so we couldn't resist including it.

It's fundamentally a slow cooker, which is a great thing to have in the kitchen, but it'll also steam, sear, braise and bake.

An eight-litre capacity is very handy, and the digital controls make programming your cooking cycles a breeze.

What a great bit of kit for £100.