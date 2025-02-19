This £850 Roomba robot vacuum cleaner is now down to just £350

The Combo J5+ is a true multi-purpose vacuum cleaner | iRobot

Saving £500 off this high-spec robot vacuum cleaner from Roomba is an opportunity not to be missed

This might be the best time yet to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner. The iconic brand iRobot has a sale on, and there are a few notable highlights, but this is by far the best deal we've spotted.

It's a special offer for the Combo® j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop, which has a clever mopping system that treats and wipes the floor as it goes.

It also has a clever base station that empties the dust container and charges the unit, all at the same time as packing in Roomba's clever navigation and obstacle avoidance technology.

The iRobot app is about as good as it gets, and it's in there you can set up your no-go zones, regular schedules, spot-cleans, and keep an eye on how the robot is doing.

Roomba guarantees their robot vacuums will never accidentally run over pet mess, and parts and accessories are easy to come by.

Usually, the Combo J5+, a mid-range Roomba, will cost £849.99 - but thanks to a sale on at the moment, you can get one for £349.99 - and that's a really good price. They even offer free delivery.

We don't know how long this deal will last, so click here to see the offer and snap one up if you're ready to go robotic.